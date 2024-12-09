January 25,1953 – December 9, 2024

Rebecca Jean Burns, 71, affectionately known as Becky, was born on January 25, 1953, in Houston, Texas. She passed away peacefully at a local hospital on Monday, December 9, 2024, surrounded by the love of her family and friends.

Becky dedicated over 30 years of her career to the gasoline industry, culminating in her role as a Valero Manager, where her hard work and commitment were widely respected. Her personality was characterized as sweet yet direct, embodying the spirit of a firecracker. Those who had the privilege of knowing her would often remark on her kindness and dedication to her family. A devoted mom, she raised three daughters—Tamra (Barry) Rowe, Kelly (Bryant) Davis, and Tina (Sam) Morris—encouraging them to be their best selves and expressing her pride in them throughout her life.

Becky cherished her family and shared many joyful moments with her significant other of many years, Terry Ross, her six grandchildren, Brittney (Tyler) Rubac, JD (Hailey) Rowe, Kendyll Morris, Braydon Davis, Connor Davis, and Sarah Morris, as well as her great-grandchildren, Briar Burris and Emma Rowe. Her love for family extended to her two sisters, Annie Kimmell and Geraldine (Roger) Reeves, with whom she shared a strong bond.

A Baptist by upbringing, Becky thrived on traditions and family values instilled by her father, a Pastor. Her hobbies included playing bingo, gambling at various casinos, and traveling to visit family in North Carolina. She had a particular fondness for Mexican food and enjoyed watching game shows, often engaging in lively discussions about the winners with her daughters. An animal lover at heart, she had a special affinity for birds and butterflies. Moreover, her culinary skills were notable, particularly her roast cooking and the beloved meatloaf that brought comfort to many.

Becky faced life’s challenges with resilience, having bravely fought and overcome a bout with lymphoma. Her final struggle began with a routine check-up revealing concerning blood clots in her lungs. True to her tenacious spirit, she fought fiercely to muster the strength to say her poignant farewell, “I’ll See You Later.”

She is preceded in death by her parents William “Bill”, Nancy Rose (Blackwell) Grady , and her two brothers, Johnny Grady and David Grady.

Visitation for Becky will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center, located at 4235 E. US Hwy 190, Temple, Texas. Following this, a graveside service will take place at Greathouse Cemetery at 1:00 PM.

Becky leaves behind a legacy of love, strength, and family, and she will be dearly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her. Her words, “I love you more,” will forever resonate in the hearts of her family and friends.

Arrangements are under the direction of Sabrina Young at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center.