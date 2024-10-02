December 7, 1948 – October 2, 2024

Services for Richard Moreno Perez Sr., 75, of Temple were held at 1 p.m. at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home on Monday, October 7, 2024. Cremation will follow with inurnment to be returned to the family. Richard Moreno Perez Sr., died on Wednesday, October, 02, 2024 at his home surrounded by his family. Richard Moreno Perez was born on December 07, 1948 to Gilbert Perez and Jesusa Moreno Perez in San Antonio, Texas. The family came to Killeen, Texas where he attended high school. He worked for a local factory known as Tex-O-Cal Hardwoods and for local construction companies till his retirement. He married the love of his life Doris Ann Ball on January 6, 1968 and together they had started their family. His hobbies included watching sports to include baseball where he was an avid Rangers fan, and football rooted for the Dallas Cowboys. He coached and pitched for 30 years of hardball and softball. He loved watching western tv shows. He enjoyed bowling and playing golf. His hearts passion was keeping the family in line and always showing his devout love. Survivors include his beloved wife of 56 years, Doris Perez; two sons; Richard Perez Jr (Guadalupe) Michael Perez (Crystal); one daughter Christina Perez; one brother, Morris Perez; one sister, Mary Irwin (Danny) ; along with 24 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Rudy (Mary), Gilbert and Bobby Perez.