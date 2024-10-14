January 2, 1957 – October 14, 2024

Ricky Duncan, 67, of Belton, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2024. His memorial service was held on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, at Dossman Funeral Home, at 2 p.m.

Mr. Duncan was born on January 2, 1957, to Clark and Nancy Duncan, in Houston, TX.

He spent his working career keeping businesses safe as a security guard. In his free time, he loved to do anything that involved cars. He liked racing cars and working on cars.

He is preceded in death by his father, Clark Ralph Duncan; his brother Charles Wayne Duncan.

He is survived by his mother, Nancy Duncan; three daughters, Jenny Marie Braccini, Teresa Koliha, and Tammy Harper; three sons, Randy Duncan, Nathaniel Duncan, and Jeremiah Glenn; seven grandchildren, Chase Duncan, Destiny Suitor, Cassidy Braccini, Midori Duncan, Clark Duncan, Evelyn Duncan, and Elanor Duncan; and close family, Kathy Glenn.