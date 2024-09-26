June 6, 1938 – September 26, 2024

Rose Marie Brown, 86, of Gatesville, passed away on September 26, 2024, at her residence. Visitation was held on Wednesday, October 2nd, 5-7 p.m., at Dossman Funeral Home. Services are are on Thursday, October 3rd, at 10 a.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Moffat Cemetery.

Mrs. Brown was born on June 6, 1938, to Gus and Ruth Tolkmitt, in Moffat, TX.

She graduated from Belton High School, and then married William David Brown May 2,1956 in The Flat, Texas.

She worked with her husband in his trucking business and was known to many as Lady Truckhound. She worked at 7-Eleven and Walmart until retiring in 2007 to spend time with her great and grandchildren. She was the never-ending supply of suckers, candy, and popsicles. She loved her church and her Lord and until recently rocked the nursery babies in Vacation Bible School and loved tying quilts for missions.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William David Brown; one sister, Cora Bounds; and three great grandchildren, C.J. Fowler, Payton Pesina and Blake Hyde.

She is survived by her son, Gus Brown and wife Suzanne; two daughters, Debbie Drake and husband Allen, and Katherine Gering; three sisters, Mavis Shafer, Joi Lenhart, and Gayle Hayes; ten grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; 15 great great grandchildren; and many other nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly.