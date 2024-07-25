Rush Austin Leigh

August 28, 1997 – July 13, 2024

Mr. Leigh died Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Memphis, Tennessee.

Viewing was on Thursday, August 1 and Friday 2, 2024 from 6-8 p.m. at Dossman Funeral Home. Funeral Service was Saturday, August 3, 2024 at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Belton, TX.

Rush was born August 28, 1997, in Temple, the son of David Keith and Janet (Holmes) Leigh. He was a graduate of Belton High School, received his undergraduate in Biomedical Engineering from Georgia Tech and a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin. He was currently a research engineer at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, VA.

Known to his friends and family as a highly intelligent and spirited young man, Rush brought light and levity to every situation. He was as eager to engage in long thoughtful conversations as he was to bring a crowd to tears with laughter. He had a heart for children and underprivileged adolescents. Rush served with his whole heart on mission trips with his church youth group, mentored inner city youth in Atlanta with Young Life, and was changed by his time with Together for Haiti. He was a jester with a poet’s soul and no one who knew him ever forgot him. We will miss his bright smile and spark, but we will cherish everything he was to everyone he touched.

Survivors include his parents David and Janet Leigh, one brother and sister-in-law Connor and Valerie Leigh, niece, Layla Leigh, and grandparents, David and Margaret Leigh, and Denzel and Margie Holmes.

The family requests that memorials be made in lieu of flowers to:

Together for Haiti

P.O. Box 8

Salado, TX 76571

You may follow link below to donate and read more about Rush’s connection to this organization.

Here is the link to the donation page In Memory of Rush Leigh: https://togetherforhaiti.org/inmemory