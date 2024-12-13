April 4, 1945 – December 13, 2024

Funeral services for Sandra “Sandy” Bigham, 79, of Belton, will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, December 20, 2024, at Dossman Funeral Home Chapel with Rev Eddie Humphrey officiating. Burial will follow at North Belton Cemetery.

The family will receive friends for visitation 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Thursday evening at the funeral home.

Mrs. Bigham died Friday, December 13, 2024, in a Temple memory care facility.

Mrs. Bigham was born April 4, 1945, in Houston, the daughter of Leslie Grady “Leck” and Marcelle Nellie “Lou” (Shaw) Wiley. She married Lee Edward Bigham Jr., August 3, 1963, in Temple. She worked for many years at the Temple Women’s Clinic as the office administrator. She later owned Vintage Days, an antique store in downtown Belton. She was one of the founders of Downtown Belton Merchants Association.

She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church Belton.

She was preceded in death by her husband, July 18, 2017, one brother, Billy Joe Wiley and one sister Anna Doris Owens.

Survivors include two daughters, Wendy Harcrow and husband Malcolm and Tammi Mitchum and husband Ronnie. Six grandchildren, Cori Drake and husband Shawn, Kaci Hodge and husband Todd, Kelci Garcia, Kayla Collins, Marlee Jackson and husband Parker and Macon Mitchum and wife Lauren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.