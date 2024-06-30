February 5, 1974 – June 24, 2024

Shannon Marie Hammond, beloved mother, daughter, and friend, passed away on June 24, 2024, at the age of 50. She was born on February 5, 1974, in Temple, TX, and lived most of her life in Belton, TX.

Shannon was a dedicated and passionate employee, working for both the City of Belton and the City of Temple. She took great pride in her career achievements and found fulfillment in serving her community.

However, Shannon’s proudest accomplishment was being a loving and devoted mother to her three sons, Braden, Carson, and Easton. Her selfless and nurturing nature shone through in every aspect of her life. She cherished her role as a mother and was always there to support and encourage her children in all their endeavors.

In addition to her children, Shannon is also survived by – Shauna Cooley, Sylvia Costine, B.K. Blair, Jimmy Blair, Darlina Lingo, Mack Lingo, and Joe Lingo.

Shannon had a warm and caring personality that impacted the lives of everyone she met. She had a passion for freezing moments with her camera and enjoyed photography and scrapbooking. Shannon loved a good game of sudoku, was an avid reader, and a proud supporter of Belton Tiger Athletics. She never missed an opportunity to cheer on her children at their sporting events, from the little leagues to their college athletics.

Shannon also found purpose in serving her community. She actively participated as an umpire and coach for youth softball teams, making a positive impact on the lives of young athletes.

Shannon believed in Jesus Christ, and her faith provided her with strength and guidance throughout her life.

She will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Shannon’s memory will be cherished, and her legacy of love, kindness, and passion will continue to inspire those she left behind.

May her soul rest in eternal peace.