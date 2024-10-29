June 10, 1940 – October 29, 2024

Sonny Wooley was born on June 10, 1940, in Bell County to Bill and Corrine Wooley. He died on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. Visitation was held on Wednesday, November 6, from 6-8 p.m. Services are on Thursday, November 7, at 2 p.m. Both will take place at Dossman Funeral Home. Burial will follow at North Belton Cemetery.

Sonny was a businessman in Bell County for over 50 years. He and his wife owned Sonny’s Wholesale, Sonny’s Vending Beverage Barn, Longhorn Grocery, and Longhorn Motors. He retired in 2020.

He married the love of his life, Evonne Elliott, on February 19, 1960. They were married for 50 years. She passed away on April 17, 2010. Sonny was a life member of the American Quarter Horse Association and the Belton Masonic Lodge. He was also a member of the Temple Elks Lodge and the Bell County Cowboy Hall of Fame.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Billy and Tony Wooley.

He is survived by one daughter Renee Wooley of Belton; two granddaughters, Mikayla Dickerson of Belton, and Micah Denny of Michigan; one sister, Faye Butler of Belton; and seven great grandchildren.