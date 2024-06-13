Thomas Eugene Atwood

May 11, 1938 – June 6, 2024

A Celebration of Life Service for Thomas Eugene (Tom) Atwood, 86, will be held at a later date. Mr. Atwood died Thursday, June 6, 2024, at his home in Temple.

Mr. Atwood was born May 11, 1938 in Kermit, Texas, the son of Arthur Blanton Atwood and Dixie Irene (Little) Atwood. He married Kay Haldy Atwood in 1976 in Dallas.

Mr. Atwood was a Licensed Clinical Social Worker. He worked as a social worker at Southwestern Medical School, Department of Pediatrics and Baylor Scott and White Hospice. He was both a caseworker and director of programs for Mental Retardation in Dallas and Temple and for the Chronically Mentally Ill in Waco. He also served as a field instructor for social work students for several universities. He was a lecturer and consultant in Europe on the treatment of the mentally ill.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Belton, where he served as a deacon and an elder.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Kay Atwood, daughter Renee Moore and husband Rick; son, Scott Patterson and wife Kristen; one sister Donna Thomas and husband, Gary; five grandchildren, Sauyer Lindsey and husband, Brentley; Austin Ann Wellman and husband, Brett; Tristen Lay, Liam Patterson and Rush Patterson; three great grandchildren: Brooks, Blair, and Beckett.

Memorials may be made to The ARC of Bell County, P.O. Box 811, Temple, Texas 76503 or First Presbyterian Church, Belton, 2500 Church Street, Belton Texas 76513.