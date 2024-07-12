Three Creeks homeowners left in the dark as ISO rating plummets

By MIKE MYERS

The Belton Journal

The Insurance Services Office (ISO) has sparked confusion and concern among homeowners in the Three Creeks planned community in Belton’s Extra-Territorial Jurisdiction (ETJ).

Some insurance rates soared due to an ISO rating of 10, the worst insurance rank an area can receive.

ISO is a for-profit advisory and rating organization that maintains billions of data banks of statistical and actuarial analytics to develop insurance risks and rates for insurance professionals and companies.

Central Bell County Fire/Rescue (CBCFR) provides fire protection services for fires, medical emergencies, accidents, and other EMS responses for Three Creeks and the surrounding areas of FM-1670.

Until recently, EMS responded to the Belton ETJ area from Nolanville. However, they lost their contract when the City of Nolanville created their own fire services in September 2023 and asked CBCFR to move.

The CBCFR, Station 52, is located at 3000 FM-1670.

Last week on June 27, a public question and answer session was held to address the ISO rating that increased from a four to a 10. A 10 rating is the worst rating.

CBCFR was unaware of the rating change, leaving the station blindsided when homeowners raised the alarm.

“How did we go from 4 to a 10?” asked one homeowner.

Bell County Fire Chief William Jordan explained that the previous Fire Chief was responsible for submitting the required paperwork every two years to the ISO.

When he passed away, the required paperwork and onsite inspections lapsed.

Jordan is a new Chief and was unaware the inspections and paperwork had expired.

According to Jordan, he began getting phone calls from angry homeowners asking why their insurance premiums were increasing.

He contacted the ISO and requested a reevaluation and field survey.

In a statement released on June 6, using Facebook to communicate, Jordan stated that, “Currently, the Community’s Public Protection Classification is a Class 4.”

Residents expressed how hard it is to wrap their head around why the Fire Department can say they are a 4, when the ISO was still listing homeowners as a 10.

“It doesn’t make sense,” they said.

According to some homeowners, their insurance rates allegedly increased by as much as $3,000.

Others say they are hearing stories that some homeowners were no longer insurable by their insurance company.

Jordan was asked what homeowners can do to help lower their rate.

He suggested showing the letter that was posted on Facebook, and provided to the Homeowners Association to their insurance carrier to see if they can negotiate a rating change and accept the current rating of 4.

To determine ISO scores, there are four key areas that are used by the Fire Suppression Rating Schedule (FSRS).

The areas include Community water supply, Training, Equipment, and personnel.

Despite the department’s assertion of maintaining a 4 rating, complications emerged during the reevaluation process. A key hurdle involves the Dog Ridge water department’s reluctance to permit hydrant testing, citing ownership and equipment constraints.

This challenge is further exacerbated by the water company’s classification of hydrants as non-fire-capable, pending costly upgrades to meet fire safety standards.

Looking ahead, the department remains committed to addressing these issues and restoring its rightful rating, underscoring the importance of clear communication and collaboration with regulatory bodies to safeguard both property and peace of mind within Three Creeks.

The CBCFR runs two fire engines capable of pumping 750 and 1,000 gallons of water respectively. A brush truck for wildfires is also assigned to the station. Station 52 averages 70-130 calls per month. They service 45 square miles. The station was recently opened and operates as a 24-hour station. The station is an all-volunteer station, staffing Sunday-Thursday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. On Friday and Saturday, the station is staffed from 6 p.m. to 6 p.m. On days when they are not staffed for 24 hours, they are available to respond to the station and pick up the equipment. Many of the volunteers live in the area or in Three Creeks which is 2.1 miles from the station.