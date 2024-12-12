July 6, 1969 – December 12, 2024

Tracie Lynn Webb, affectionately known as “BB,” was born on July 6, 1969, in Temple, Texas. She passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at her home in Bastrop. Tracie was a person of remarkable warmth and kindness, characterized by her giving nature and unwavering loyalty to her loved ones. Her humor radiated through her life, as she often shared a hearty laugh and an optimistic outlook that drew people to her.

Tracie’s early education took place at Deer Park High School, after which she pursued further studies at Platt College in Lawton, Oklahoma, graduating in 2013 as a Certified Medical Assistant and Phlebotomist. Her diverse career took her from the prison system to the medical field, where she made significant contributions through her service.

In 2011, Tracie met the love of her life, Charles Webb. They married on January 3, 2012, and together they blended their families with love and devotion. As an Army wife, Tracie provided steadfast support to both her husband and the Family Readiness Group, always prioritizing the well-being of those around her. Raising her four children—Dantae Coleman, Amanda (Julio) Siguencia, Brittanie Smith, and the late Joshua Smith—was her greatest achievement, as she dedicated herself to inspiring them to reach their fullest potential through education and the values she held dear.

Tracie is remembered for her interests, which included shopping and collecting clothes, particularly from the Victoria Secret “Pink” brand, and her love for gaming to include; bingo; candy crush, monopoly, and slot machines. Tracie had a lifetime friendship which she was proud to call Victoria George a sister doing all life’s milestones together. She had a penchant for coffee and took pride in her collection of cups while harboring an admiration for sporty style luxury cars.

Tracie is survived by her mother, Linda (Ellison) Johnson; her husband, Charles Webb; her son, Dantae Coleman; her daughters, Amanda (Julio) Siguencia and Brittanie Smith; her two sisters, Amy Clark and husband Luis Jimenez, and Georgia (Richard) Kurtz; nephews Robert Montgomery and Zach Montgomery; great nephews Austin Montgomery and Michael Montgomery; great niece Ember Montgomery; mother-in-law Frances (Webb) March; sister-in-law Tamara (Andrew) Hughes; brother-in-law Dennis (Wendy) Davis; niece Mikayla Graham; nephews Donovan Davis, Darius Davis, and Damien Davis; and six cherished grandchildren—Isaiah Johnson, Aydan Suarez, Makenzie Smith, Ryder Hopper, Jordan Avritt, and A’miah Avritt. She will also be missed by her two beloved cats, Bella and Trixie.

Tracie was preceded in death by her father, Jerald Dean Johnson; her son, Joshua Smith; and her brother, Steven Johnson.

A Celebration of Life in honor of Tracie Lynn Webb will be held on Friday, December 27, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center, located at 4235 E. US Hwy 190 in Temple, Texas.

In Lieu of flowers please consider making memorial donations to the funeral home to defray the cost of expenses of a headstone. Memorials can be made through the Young’s Daughters payment tab addressing Mrs. Webb.

Tracie’s legacy of love, support, and joy will forever resonate in the hearts of those who knew her.

Arrangements are under the direction of Sabrina Young at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center