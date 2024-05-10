Valeria Muñoz Cantero

June 15, 2005 – April 28, 2024

In loving memory of Valeria Muñoz Cantero, affectionately called Pelucita, age 18, a bright light in the lives of all who knew her. Valeria passed away unexpectedly on April 28, 2024, in Belton, leaving behind a legacy of love and joy that will forever be cherished.

The viewing for Valeria will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2024, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a rosary to follow from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Belton Nazarene Church in Belton. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2024, at 2 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Salado, followed by her burial at North Belton Cemetery.

Valeria was born on June 15, 2005, in Temple, and from that day forward, she filled the world with her beautiful smile and infectious personality. Those who had the privilege of knowing Valeria will always remember her beauty and love of making everyone around her smile. Her laughter was like music, filling the hearts of those she loved with warmth and happiness.

In 2023, Valeria proudly graduated from Belton High School. However, her proudest accomplishment was being a mother to her beloved daughter, Kehlani Milagros Munoz Cantero. Valeria’s love for her daughter knew no bounds; she was truly devoted to ensuring Kehlani’s happiness and well-being above all else.

Valeria’s interests were simple yet profound – she loved nothing more than being a mother, spending time with her family, and being surrounded by her friends. She found immense joy in watching her daughter grow and flourish, embodying the love and strength that Valeria instilled in her.

Valeria is survived by her grieving parents, Jose Munoz and Patricia Cantero; her brothers, Favian Munoz and Armando Munoz; her sister Aylin Munoz; her grandmother, Lolita, and the light of her life, her daughter Kehlani Milagros Munoz Cantero, that will reminded everyday of how much her mother loved her. Additionally, she leaves behind many cherished family members and friends who will forever hold her memory in their hearts.

Although Valeria’s time with us was cut short, the impact she had on those around her will continue to resonate for years to come. Her spirit will live on through the memories we shared with her – the laughter, the love, and the beautiful moments that we were blessed to have experienced by her side.

May we find comfort in knowing that Valeria Muñoz Cantero brought light into our lives and made the world a better place with her presence. Rest in peace, dear Valeria. You will be deeply missed but never forgotten.