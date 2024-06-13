Verna Lynn Rhodes

September 20, 1946 – May 21, 2024

Verna Lynn Rhodes, age 77, of Killeen, TX, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 in Temple, TX.

Verna was born on September 20, 1946, in Mount Hope, Kansas.

She was a dedicated librarian for 25 years in Nevada and had a passion for reading and researching topics close to her heart. She volunteered as an EMT in Searchlight, Nevada. She married Carl Rhodes in 1974.

Verna was preceded in death by her. husband in 2009.

She is survived by a son, Donald Rhodes; three sisters, Carol, Diane and Rise; two grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Arrangements are under the direction of Sabrina Young at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple, Texas.