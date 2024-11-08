Vesta J “Cissy” Miller 

September 18, 1936 – November 8, 2024

Cissy went to be with the Lord November 8, 2024 at the age of 88. Cissy was born in Archer City, Texas on September 18, 1936 to C.M. and Artie Sullivan. Cissy attended and graduated from Archer City public schools. She married Duane Miller in Archer City, Texas on June 1, 1957.Cissy Moved to Belton with her family in 1971.

Cissy’s love for her family and friends always came first. Cissy was preceded in death by her sister Ann Meredith and her brother Hugh Sullivan.

She is survived by her husband Duane Miller, son Rick Miller and wife Karen of Belton, son Dirk Miller and wife Lisa of Belton, sister Pat Barnard and sister in law JoAnn Sullivan. She was grandmother to Tyson Miller and Wife Elizabeth of Richmond, Virginia, Dusty Miller and wife Katy of Belton, Kelton Miller of Santa Cruz, California, Dylon Miller and wife Madison of Belton and Samantha Miller of Austin. She was great-grandmother to Jed Miller, Mercer Miller, Baker Miller, John Ivan Miller, Red Miller and Maevyn Miller.