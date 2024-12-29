Feb 15, 1971 – Nov 28, 2024

Vicki Thompson Martin, a devoted wife, mother, and faithful Christian, was born on February 15, 1971, in the historically charming town of Natchitoches, Louisiana. Her vibrant spirit and unwavering faith touched all who had the privilege of knowing her. Vicki lived a fulfilling life until her untimely passing on November 28, 2024, in Belton, Texas. Vicki’s life was defined by her dedication to her family and her belief in God. Though she deeply desired more time with her loved ones, Vicki found peace in her faith, knowing that God was calling her to an everlasting happiness and peace in His presence.

A certified optician and accomplished office manager in dentistry, Vicki exemplified professionalism and warmth in her career. Her dedication and compassion extended beyond her work responsibilities, creating meaningful connections with her colleagues and those she served. Outside of her professional life, Vicki found peace and joy at the beach or near the ocean, her favorite place to unwind and connect with nature and loved ones. She loved traveling with friends and family, exploring new places, and creating cherished memories filled with laughter and adventure.

Vicki took immense pride in her children and family. She was a constant source of love and guidance, and her legacy will continue to shine brightly through the lives of her husband, children, and everyone fortunate enough to have known her. Vicki is survived by her husband of 26 years, Ronald Martin; her children, Austin and Lexie; her mother, Linda Thompson; her father, Jerry Thompson; her siblings, Jerry “Bud” Thompson and Joanna Thompson; and her beloved nieces and nephew. Her cherished dogs, Zoey, Leo, and Ryder, will forever miss her warmth and affection.

Vicki’s journey was filled with purpose, laughter, and an unshakable belief in the importance of love and connection. Her generosity, compassion, and selfless spirit touched countless lives and left an indelible mark on all who knew her. In a final act of generosity, Vicki honorably donated her body to science, advancing medical research to help others. A private Celebration of Life will be planned to reflect Vicki’s vibrant spirit and love for gathering people together.

Arrangements are under the direction of Sabrina Young at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center