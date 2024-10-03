Vincent Messbarger

July 30, 1958 – October 3, 2024

Vincent Mark Messbarger, affectionately known as “Vince,” was born on July 30, 1958, in Kansas City, Kansas. He began his journey into the world of medicine after graduating from Stephen F. Austin High School and continued his education at Texas A&M Medical School, where he earned his degree in anesthesiology, graduating in 1994. Vince dedicated his career to helping others, initially serving as a paramedic for Fort Bend County EMS in the early 1980s before becoming a flight medic with Hermann Life Flight in Houston.

In addition to his medical career, Vince also held a distinguished position in the U.S. Army, where he enlisted and served as an anesthesiologist until 2007, achieving the rank of major. His commitment to service and health embodied the values of dedication and compassion. During his time spent in the military, he received the following awards: National Defense Service Medal (2nd Award), Global War On Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon (2nd Award), Expert Marksmanship Badge R/Pistol Bar.

Vince was a man of varied interests and hobbies. He had a passion for the outdoors, often engaging in nature walks and collecting rocks. Scuba diving and star gazing were among his favorite pastimes, alongside a particular fascination with the outer space of Mars and an affection for alien lore. An avid fan of Corvettes and a gun enthusiast, he also enjoyed hunting deer and indulging in the pleasure of smoking cigars. Vince was a staunch supporter of the Texas Aggies and took pride in being an enthusiastic follower of Rush Limbaugh.

One of his proudest accomplishments was his literary contribution; he authored two science fiction novels, “The Hanson Legacy” and “The Hanson Conundrum,” which are available on Amazon. These works reflect his imaginative spirit and love for storytelling.

Before Vince passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2024, in Waco, Texas, after a brave battle with Alzheimer’s disease he was a man of faith and embraced a personal relationship with God. He leaves behind a legacy celebrated by his six children: Christina Kristynik and her husband David of Temple, Jessica Messbarger of Colorado Springs, Lowell Messbarger and his wife Orathai of Cedar Park, Patrick Messbarger of Florida, Jessica “Red” Faith Messbarger of Florida, and Joseph “Joey” Messbarger of Florida. He is also survived by seven beloved grandchildren: Celeste, Dawson, Alec, Leslie, Levi, Arilynn, and Anthony; three brothers, Damian Messbarger, Jeff Heath, and Jeremy Heath; and one sister, Jacque Rogers and her husband Waymon. His step-mom Diane of Texas, along with numerous nieces and nephews who will dearly miss him.

Vince was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Donna (VanCura) Messbarger; one brother, Tony Messbarger; one son, Jack Messbarger; and one daughter, Dulcinea Grace Messbarger. His memory will be cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

A funeral service was at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center, located at 4235 E. US Hwy 190, Temple, TX 76501, on Monday, October 21, 2024, starting at 11 a.m. and concluding at 12 p.m. Burial was held at 2 p.m. at the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery. The family extended a welcome for fellowship at First Assembly of God Church 722 West Main St., Troy, Texas. Vince’s legacy of care and kindness will continue to inspire those who follow in his footsteps.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial donation to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Comrade, Sabrina Young at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center.