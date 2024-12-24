May 13, 1944 – December 24, 2024

Graveside services for Wanda Herring, 80, of Killeen, were held at 11:00 AM, Monday, December 30, 2024, at Rest Haven Cemetery with Rev. Leland Burkett and Shala Sturgeon officiating.

The family received friends for visitation from 3:00 – 5:00 PM Sunday, December 29, 2024 at the Dossman Funeral Home Chapel in Belton.

Mrs. Herring died Tuesday, December 24, 2024, at her home in Killeen, surrounded by her many family members.

Mrs. Herring was born May 13, 1944, in Houston, the daughter of Sir Francis Drake and Lillie Faye Owens Drake. She married Harold “Wayne” Herring Sr., April 8, 1961, in Belton at Trinity Full Gospel Church. Their marriage of 63 years remains an inspiration to her family of what true love and commitment looks like.

Even though Wanda wore many hats in the workforce, in her church and in PTA; she was always a mom first. In Wanda’s eyes her greatest achievement was raising her 3 children.

Along with her many hats she wore, she had many names…Wanda, Mom, Mimi and Aunt Wanda. In each of those titles she left an imprint on each of our hearts.

Mrs. Wanda was a bookkeeper in her many endeavors with family, including Quality Paint and Body, Jamie Herring Custom Homes, and Mommy and Me Boutique in Killeen. Even through the battle of her disease, she worked everyday with a smile on her face. She was resilient in her work ethic.

She was a longtime member of Bethel Church in Killeen. Her faith was a true embodiment of a life with Jesus.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Herring Sr., April 1, 2018 and one sister Faye Caufield.

Survivors include two sons, Wayne Herring Jr. and wife Jeannie, and James “Jamie” Herring and wife Kelly; one daughter Missy Carroll and husband Mike; eight grandchildren, Trey Herring and wife Erika, Chrislyn Herring, Leah Turner and husband Austin, Kayla Nunn and husband Terrence, Blayton Evans, Kylar Evans, Kyndall Carroll and Kasen Carroll; nine great-grandchildren, Destin Herring, Sidney Taylor III, SaRiyah Taylor, Serenity Taylor, Tryson Nunn, Chandler Nunn, Kennedy Turner, Lane Turner and Saylor Turner.

Memorials may be made to Bethel Church, 997, Stagecoach Road, Killeen, Texas 76542, in lieu of flowers.