February 18, 1959 – September 7, 2024

William Don McCroan, Jr., of Temple, Texas, passed from this life in his home on September 7, 2024, surrounded by family. Don was born on February 18, 1959, in San Antonio, Texas, to William Don McCroan, Sr., and Margaret Jane McCroan. Don was a graduate of South Garland High School. Don worked at McLane in Temple, Texas.

Don’s greatest joy was his family. He loved spending time with his wife, kids, and grandkids. Don spent time as the President of the Community Youth Association; Mayor of Josephine, TX; President of the Community Athletic Booster Club; and as Head Usher and RA Leader at the First Baptist Church in Josephine, TX. Don liked to spend his free time in the outdoors doing things like boating, fishing, hunting, swimming, and enjoying a vacation or cruise with his family. Don was always up to volunteer to coach a youth sports team for his kids, and you could always find him supporting his children and grandchildren at any activity they chose to pursue. Don had a reputation for being a tough but caring coach and he led many teams to championship games. Don was known for being Mr. Fix It. There was never a problem he couldn’t solve. Don’s practical knowledge and ability to hand out nuggets of wisdom was unmatched. Don will be greatly missed.

Don is survived by his loving wife, Carla McCroan. He is also survived by his children, Michael McCroan; Edward McCroan and significant other Abigail “Abbie” Hammer; Carl McCroan and wife Angela McCroan; and Margaret “Meg” McCroan Gann and husband Bradley Gann. He is also survived by his grandchildren Camdyn McCroan, Adeley McCroan, Elle Gann, Oaklyn McCroan, and Aria McCroan. He is also survived by his brother, John McCroan and wife Michelle McCroan and Sister Mellonie Dalton as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A celebration of Don’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at the First Baptist Church in Josephine, TX.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carter Blood Care.