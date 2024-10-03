July 4, 2022 – October 3, 2024

Winston Luis Garcia Short, 2, of Belton Texas passed on October 3, 2024. He was born on July 4, 2022, in Temple, Texas to Morgan Short and Luis Garcia Cisneros. From the moment Winston graced this earth, he exuded happiness, a trait reminiscent of the vibrant yellow he adored, which reflected his bright and cheerful essence. With his curly brown hair and deep brown eyes, he brought pure delight to all around him. His infectious laughter and gleeful chatter filled the room as he took his first steps in life. His very first word, “dad,” highlighted the boundless love he had for his family, a sentiment that defined his short but impactful journey. Winston’s love for cars was evident; he was rarely seen without one of his cherished Hot Wheels cars in hand. He delighted in the simple pleasures of life, from the crunchy satisfaction of chips and the sweet taste of watermelon to the sugary bliss of candy. In every adventure, whether chasing after beloved farm animals such as their dog, Tiggy, and the chickens or enjoying moments of dance and karaoke, Winston’s unwavering joy was contagious. He is survived by his Mother, Morgan Short and his Father, Luis Garcia Cisneros. His two brothers, Enzo Vallo and Willie Short, were not only his siblings but also his lifelong friends, creating a bond that will never fade. His four grandparents, Sarah Vahalik, Nicolas Vahalik, Ricardo Cisneros, and Ernestina Garcia. His Uncle, Marcos Garcia and Aunt, Courtney Garcia. Services were held on Tuesday, October 15, at 11 a.m. at Miller Heights Baptist Church with a graveside service following in procession to North Belton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you send donations to the CPS Rainbow Room located at 4501 General Bruce Dr Suite 200, Temple, TX 76502, ATTN: Linda Kieff. Though Winston’s time with us was heartbreaking in its brevity, the happiness he radiated will resonate eternally. He touched the lives of so many and reminds us all of the importance of finding joy in the simple things. As we reflect on his life, we remember a boy who loved fiercely and lived fully, and we are forever grateful for the time we shared with him. Arrangements are under the care of Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center.