Women’s chorus offers free vocal workshop on July 20

Women of all ages are invited to a free “Jingle Summer Workshop” on Saturday, July 20, hosted by the award-winning Chisholm Trail Chorus of Sweet Adelines International.

The vocal event will be at Belton First United Methodist Church, 205 E. 3rd Ave. in Belton.

Guests will join the chorus in learning two winter holiday songs in four-part harmony and receive vocal training during the day.

Everyone will be offered the option to perform the songs with the chorus at their annual show on Sept. 28, 2024.

No audition or experience is necessary — just a love of singing a cappella harmony.

A limited number of spots will be available at the door, but preregistration is highly encouraged to secure your spot at www.chisholmtrailchorus.org.

Check-in is at 9 a.m. A salad lunch will be provided by the chorus members, and the workshop ends at 3 p.m., followed by an ice cream social.

Guests who would like to sing in the September show will receive the music, learning tracks, and nine weeks of vocal guidance at no extra cost.

Chisholm Trail Chorus is a women’s a cappella chorus that presents jazz vocals, choreographed pop tunes and award-winning harmony to the community through weekly education classes and frequent performances throughout Central Texas.

The group is directed by Carol Scherer and members live across Central Texas — from Temple and Belton to Troy, Copperas Cove, Killeen, Harker Heights, Rogers, Little River and Pflugerville.

Rehearsals are every Thursday night at the Cultural Activities Center, 3011 North 3rd St., Temple beginning at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.chisholmtrailchorus.org or www.facebook.com/ChisholmTrailChorus/